LATEST ARTICLES

Kapolei Community Leaders, Senator Mike Gabbard
Community Leaders

Update From The Capitol – December 2016

VOK -
Aloha e Friends, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!  And as always, please feel free to contact me at 586-6830 or email sengabbard@capitol.hawaii.gov if I can...
Kapolei Image, Kapolei FYI
Kapolei FYI

Kapolei FYI – December 2016 Issue

VOK -
Kapolei Rail Transit
new

HART Statement Regarding FTA Letter

VOK -
HART thanks the FTA for its consideration for granting an extension into next year, which will now allow us more time to continue our...
Kapolei News
new

Results of Pan Pacific VEX Robotics Championships

VOK -
HONOLULU, Oct. 9, 2016 – H.S. Robotics, a home schooled team from Kapolei, and Pearl City High School were the big winners at the...
Makakilo Neighborhood Board, kapolei newspaper
Community Leaders

2017 Neighborhood Board Candidate Filing Period Opens

VOK -
Honolulu - Beginning December 1, 2016, O‘ahu residents can file to run for a seat on their neighborhood board by applying online at www2.honolulu.gov/nbe,...
Kapolei News
new

Urgent Care Hawaii Announces New Expanded Hours and New Easy ZipPASS...

VOK -
Honolulu, December 1, 2016:  Urgent Care Hawaii announces new expanded hours at two of its new clinics. Starting December 4th, 2016, the Kapolei Clinic...
Kapolei Image, Kapolei FYI
Kapolei FYI

Kapolei FYI – November 2016 Issue

VOK -
Kapolei News
new

Hoakalei Country Club Holds Ground Blessing for New Clubhouse

VOK -
‘EWA BEACH, HI (November 2, 2016) – Hoakalei Country Club, a private club located within Hoakalei Resort on the southwestern shore of O‘ahu, recently...
Makakilo Neighborhood Board, kapolei newspaper
Community Leaders

Neighborhood Board # 34 – October 2016 Minutes

VOK -
Kapolei News
new

Ilima at Leihano Names Mark Tsuda as Executive Director

VOK -
KAPOLEI, O‘AHU (October 31, 2016) – ‘Ilima at Leihano, Hawai‘i’s newest senior living community, has named Mark Tsuda as executive director. He is responsible...
123...19Page 1 of 19