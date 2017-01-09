DON'T MISS
Hawaii’s Rapid Transit – The First Two Cars Arrive In Honolulu
The first two rail cars for the Honolulu rapid transit system arrived at Pier 1 at Honolulu Harbor on Thursday, March 24. The driverless...
Update From The Capitol – December 2016
Aloha e Friends, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! And as always, please feel free to contact me at 586-6830 or email sengabbard@capitol.hawaii.gov if I can...
HART Statement Regarding FTA Letter
HART thanks the FTA for its consideration for granting an extension into next year, which will now allow us more time to continue our...
Results of Pan Pacific VEX Robotics Championships
HONOLULU, Oct. 9, 2016 – H.S. Robotics, a home schooled team from Kapolei, and Pearl City High School were the big winners at the...
2017 Neighborhood Board Candidate Filing Period Opens
Honolulu - Beginning December 1, 2016, O‘ahu residents can file to run for a seat on their neighborhood board by applying online at www2.honolulu.gov/nbe,...
Urgent Care Hawaii Announces New Expanded Hours and New Easy ZipPASS...
Honolulu, December 1, 2016: Urgent Care Hawaii announces new expanded hours at two of its new clinics. Starting December 4th, 2016, the Kapolei Clinic...
Hoakalei Country Club Holds Ground Blessing for New Clubhouse
‘EWA BEACH, HI (November 2, 2016) – Hoakalei Country Club, a private club located within Hoakalei Resort on the southwestern shore of O‘ahu, recently...
Ilima at Leihano Names Mark Tsuda as Executive Director
KAPOLEI, O‘AHU (October 31, 2016) – ‘Ilima at Leihano, Hawai‘i’s newest senior living community, has named Mark Tsuda as executive director. He is responsible...