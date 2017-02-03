DON'T MISS
Opening Day of the Legislative Session – January 20, 2016
The 2016 Legislative Session kicked off on January 20th and we had an awesome Opening Day. This session will be my first as Chair...
Wendy’s To Open 8th Hawaii Location At Ka Makana Ali‘i On...
A Hawaiian blessing will take place at 8:30 a.m., doors open to the public at 9 a.m. KAPOLEI, HI (Monday, January 30, 2017) –...
Rep. Tupola – Accountability and Involvement with Homeless Provider Agencies
HONOLULU, HAWAII - Representative Andria Tupola (District 43 - Māʻili, Nānākuli, Ko Olina, Honokai Hale, and ʻEwa) has introduced HB 1367 to increase accountability...
The Cheesecake Factory, Sephora Coming To Ka Makana Alii
KAPOLEI, HAWAII (January 26, 2017) – Ka Makana Alii announced today that restaurant and retail giants – The Cheesecake Factory and Sephora – will...
State-Of-The-Art Dialysis Clinic Opens in Kapolei
U.S. Renal Care, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of Additional Center in West Oahu (KAPOLEI, HI, Jan. 24, 2017) – AHL and U.S. Renal Care, Inc., today...
‘Ilima at Leihano, Only Senior Living Community of its Kind in...
‘Ilima at Leihano, a senior living community in the heart of Kapolei, celebrated its grand opening with official remarks and a blessing ceremony on...