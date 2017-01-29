DON'T MISS
Land connecting Kapolei to Ko Olina Resort being sold to Chinese...
By Duane Shimogawa, Reporter, Pacific Business News A Chinese company that plans to develop a luxury hotel and residential condominium on 23 acres of land...
Rep. Tupola – Accountability and Involvement with Homeless Provider Agencies
HONOLULU, HAWAII - Representative Andria Tupola (District 43 - Māʻili, Nānākuli, Ko Olina, Honokai Hale, and ʻEwa) has introduced HB 1367 to increase accountability...
The Cheesecake Factory, Sephora Coming To Ka Makana Alii
KAPOLEI, HAWAII (January 26, 2017) – Ka Makana Alii announced today that restaurant and retail giants – The Cheesecake Factory and Sephora – will...
State-Of-The-Art Dialysis Clinic Opens in Kapolei
U.S. Renal Care, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of Additional Center in West Oahu (KAPOLEI, HI, Jan. 24, 2017) – AHL and U.S. Renal Care, Inc., today...
‘Ilima at Leihano, Only Senior Living Community of its Kind in...
‘Ilima at Leihano, a senior living community in the heart of Kapolei, celebrated its grand opening with official remarks and a blessing ceremony on...
Update From The Capitol – December 2016
Aloha e Friends, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! And as always, please feel free to contact me at 586-6830 or email sengabbard@capitol.hawaii.gov if I can...