Wong and Asato Join May’s Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii – August 23, 2016 – May’s Hawaii, a division of Palama Holdings LLC, announces two new hires. Darlene Wong was named brand...
State-Of-The-Art Dialysis Clinic Opens in Kapolei
U.S. Renal Care, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of Additional Center in West Oahu (KAPOLEI, HI, Jan. 24, 2017) – AHL and U.S. Renal Care, Inc., today...
‘Ilima at Leihano, Only Senior Living Community of its Kind in...
‘Ilima at Leihano, a senior living community in the heart of Kapolei, celebrated its grand opening with official remarks and a blessing ceremony on...
Update From The Capitol – December 2016
Aloha e Friends, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! And as always, please feel free to contact me at 586-6830 or email sengabbard@capitol.hawaii.gov if I can...
HART Statement Regarding FTA Letter
HART thanks the FTA for its consideration for granting an extension into next year, which will now allow us more time to continue our...
Results of Pan Pacific VEX Robotics Championships
HONOLULU, Oct. 9, 2016 – H.S. Robotics, a home schooled team from Kapolei, and Pearl City High School were the big winners at the...
2017 Neighborhood Board Candidate Filing Period Opens
Honolulu - Beginning December 1, 2016, O‘ahu residents can file to run for a seat on their neighborhood board by applying online at www2.honolulu.gov/nbe,...