2016 Kalaeloa Tennis Champs

The Kalaeloa Tennis Association recently completed its 2016 Club Championships with the Gabbard ohana dominating in all the events.

Bhakti Gabbard won top honors in the Men’s Singles division defeating Rock Riggs 6-0, 6-3. His mom, Carol, won the Women’s Singles title over Beverly Borden 6-0,6-1. In Men’s Doubles, Narayan Gabbard and Rock Riggs whipped Mike and Bhakti Gabbard 6-3, 6-2 and in the Mixed Doubles, Kimi and Bhakti Gabbard easily defeated Mike and Carol Gabbard in the finals 6-0, 6-3.

The annual event was sponsored by KTA, Head Penn Racquet Sports, and ‘Ōlino by Consolidated Theatres.