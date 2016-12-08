2017 Neighborhood Board Candidate Filing Period Opens

Honolulu – Beginning December 1, 2016, O‘ahu residents can file to run for a seat on their neighborhood board by applying online at www2.honolulu.gov/nbe, or completing and submitting a candidate registration form. The printed form is available at the Neighborhood Commission Office (NCO) at Kapālama Hale, 925 Dillingham Boulevard, Suite 160 and the Department of Customer Services Public Information Center at the Mission Memorial Building, at 550 South King Street.

Candidacy is open to O‘ahu residents who will be at least 18 years of age by February 17, 2017. The deadline to apply as a candidate is February 17, 2017. Mailed forms must be postmarked by the deadline date and received by February 24, 2017.

Voting begins on April 28, 2017, and ends on May 17, 2017. Elected board members serve a two year term, starting on July 1, 2017. Voters will elect 437 neighborhood board representatives to serve on the 33 neighborhood boards.

Voting in the Neighborhood Board Elections

O‘ahu residents who have voted in the 2016 primary or general elections are automatically registered to vote in the 2017 Neighborhood Board Elections.

Other residents, including military personnel and family members, legal resident aliens, and students, who will be at least 18 years of age by February 17, 2017, may register to vote in the Neighborhood Board elections by submitting a neighborhood board voter registration form.

The form is available online at www.honolulu.gov/nco and at the Neighborhood Commission Office at Kapālama Hale. The deadline to submit the voter registration form is February 17, 2017. Mailed forms must be postmarked by the deadline date and received by February 24, 2017.

The mission of the Neighborhood Board System is to increase and assure effective citizen participation in the decisions of government. O‘ahu’s Neighborhood Board System is the only government sponsored civic engagement system in the State of Hawai‘i. While they are advisory, board activities may include study and review of capital improvement projects and zoning concerns. They may also conduct educational programs on governmental decision making processes and establish community goals, objectives, and priorities.

More information about the election and neighborhood boards can be found on the NCO website at www.honolulu.gov/nco.