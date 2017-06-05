22-Year-Old Man Dies After Kapolei Motorcycle Accident

By HNN Staff

KAPOLEI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) – A 22-year-old Aiea man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Kapolei Saturday. Honolulu Police say the man was driving his motorcycle east on the H-1 Freeway, when he exited onto the Campbell Industrial Park off ramp at a high rate of speed.

The man lost control around 1:15 a.m. and traveled across the median, slamming into an oncoming car. He was ejected onto Kalaeloa Boulevard and suffered critical injuries.

The oncoming car was driven by a 28-year-old female heading north on the road. She was uninjured. The man was taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say speed is a factor and the man was wearing a helmet during the time of the accident. It is unclear, however, if alcohol is a factor.

This is Oahu’s 19th traffic fatality of 2017 compared to 18 this time in 2016.