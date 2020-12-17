36 Kalaeloa “Tiny Homes” Moving Forward

By Hunt Companies

Nonprofit HomeAid Hawaii is moving forward with its master-planned community of 36 “tiny homes” in Kalaeloa with broad support from the local building industry, including Hunt Companies and Moss & Associates. These homes will house area homeless – including a large number of veterans – in a permanent community built to last decades.

HomeAid Hawaii’s kauhale or “village” concept features small private spaces and a variety of shared community areas, which in Kalaeloa will include community gardens for farming and a communal multi-purpose space. A nearly 2,000-square-foot community center will provide bathroom and kitchen facilities, a lounge, laundry area and even a medical clinic.

Hunt Development Group sposored installation of water service to the project – a donation valued at $36,000.

Moss has committed to sponsoring three of the Kalaeloa tiny homes, each of which cost approximately $20,000 in materials and labor construct.

The first 96-square-foot tiny home was unveilled on Nov.25.

The Kalaeloa Kauhale project is overseen by four volunteer builder captains, who have provided leadership from design and permitting through the entire process until the new residents move in.