Hula Halau Kiawekupono O Ka Ua
7th Annual Leeward Music Festival
Saturday, April 22, 2017
Doors open 6:30 Show begins 6:45 p.m.
Kroc Center Hawaii
91-3257 Kualaka’i Parkway Kapolei
$7 pre-sale $10 at door
Seating is limited
For info call Doris at 672-8888 or write Doris@KapoleiChorale
This year’s show will again be outstanding. Many of the performers have won state and national recognitions. Below are pictures and comments about each. All pictures are available for use.
The Leeward Music Festivals were created to help bring the fine arts to the new Second City. The festival showcases and celebrates outstanding talented people from grade school to senior citizens–primarily from the Leeward area–singing, dancing, and playing musical instruments.
Hula Halau Kiawekupono O Ka Ua, from Honokai Hale, just returned from a cultural exchange in Norway and is headed to Taiwan and Australia for performances. Kumu Hula: Dietrix Duhaylonsod.
Victoria Walker 12 yr. old singer, from ‘Ewa Beach. Won Spotlight 1st place in Hawaii, 2nd place nationwide. Has sung leads in musicals. Singing in ”Evita” at the Diamond Head Theater this month.
Dan Quinn, a Scottish bag-piper, will open the show, instead of the usual conch blower.
Pearl City Community Church Sacred Dancers, a beautiful and inspiring group.
Wai’anae Intermediate School chorus just returned home from their performance at Carnegie Hall. Shanita Akana, Director.
Belly Dancer Samantha Won, Ph.D. who also teaches at UH West O’ahu.
‘Ewa Makai Middle School Jazz Band, 27 eighth-grade students under master teacher, John Iyoki.
Peggy Harris 85 year old from Kapolei who shares her beautiful gift of whistling.
Filipino United Church of Christ Family Ensemble, excellent youth and parent singers from Waipahu.
4U ‘Ukulele Quartet, teen-agers who recently performed on the prestigious, nationally broadcast program, “From the Top.” They play classical music on the ‘ukulele.
Aaron Ostroff Magee, 14 year old dancing star of “Billy Elliott,” a Diamond Head Theater show, and winner of state and national competitions in dance. Has appeared with Ballet Hawaii and at Hawaii Theater.
The Kapolei Chorale, which sings four and five-part harmony in different styles and languages is also the sponsor of the Leeward Music Festival. Photo by Duane Padilla.
Our Emcee will be Christopher Lowe who has starred in musicals and opera, and won awards and recognition for his vocal and theater performances. He is Director of music at Renaissance Academy in Kalaeloa.
Doris Sadako Dudley is the Founder and Organizer of the Leeward Music Festivals.
Even our ushers are award winners! The Junior ROTC cadets from Kapolei HS will be ushers again and they just won the U.S. Western Region 1st place.