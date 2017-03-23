7th Annual Leeward Music Festival

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Doors open 6:30 Show begins 6:45 p.m.

Kroc Center Hawaii

91-3257 Kualaka’i Parkway Kapolei

$7 pre-sale $10 at door

Seating is limited

For info call Doris at 672-8888 or write Doris@KapoleiChorale

This year’s show will again be outstanding. Many of the performers have won state and national recognitions. Below are pictures and comments about each. All pictures are available for use.

The Leeward Music Festivals were created to help bring the fine arts to the new Second City. The festival showcases and celebrates outstanding talented people from grade school to senior citizens–primarily from the Leeward area–singing, dancing, and playing musical instruments.