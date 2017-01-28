Rep. Tupola – Accountability and Involvement with Homeless Provider Agencies

HONOLULU, HAWAII – Representative Andria Tupola (District 43 – Māʻili, Nānākuli, Ko Olina, Honokai Hale, and ʻEwa) has introduced HB 1367 to increase accountability for the use of State money given to homeless service providers. This bill will amend the definition of “provider agency” to include all service providers receiving money from the State and require performance audits which will ensure that taxpayer money is spent efficiently.

With an anticipated increase to our homeless population and a subsequent increase in funding to solve this crisis, it is crucial that there is a significant return on the taxpayer money being invested. We should also be actively involved with the service providers and agencies on the ground so we can see firsthand if their approaches are effective and efficient.

“Today I will be participating in the point in time homeless count as a volunteer, because I want to actively become a part of serving the homeless. It’s one thing to make sure taxpayer money is being used for its intended purpose, it’s another thing to have boots on the ground and be a part of the solution,” said Representative Tupola.

Representative Tupola, in conjunction with Kealahou West Emergency Shelter and community members, will be at the Wai’anae Boat Harbor today to help complete the annual Point-in-Time homeless count. She hopes to be a part of evaluating the results of the surveys and plotting a course forward for her community.