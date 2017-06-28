Accused of Stealing Millions, Kapolei Woman Indicted for Bank Fraud, Tax Offenses

A Kapolei woman who is accused of diverting nearly $4 million is now facing 32 counts of bank fraud and filing false tax returns.

Johanne Jarlego, 44, was an accountant for a local magazine publisher. She was arrested Monday as a result of a federal indictment.

The indictment alleges between June 2008 and February 2015, she diverted $3,833,640 from magazine advertisers into a personal account. In an attempt to cover her tracks, officials say she repaid $2,428,600.

Jarlego is also accused of four counts of filing false tax returns. According to the indictment, in 2011-2014, she failed to claim the $2,688,356 obtained through her fraudulent acts as income.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges. She was able to post $50,000 bail and released.

A jury trial will be held on August 29.

If she is convicted, Jarlego could spend up to 30 years in prison, and a $1,000,000 fine for each count of bank fraud. In addition, she could also face three years behind bars, and a $250,000 fine for each count of tax fraud.