All of Ko Olina’s lagoons to open for public access after outcry over previous plan

By Hawaii News Now

After striking a deal with the city, Ko Olina management has agreed to open all of its lagoon parking lots to the public.

Starting Friday, all parking stalls at Lagoons 2 and 3 will be available to the public.

And half the parking at Lagoons 1 and 4 will be at 50% capacity.

In all, more than 100 stalls will be open.

Ko Olina also agreed to create a secondary surveillance testing site at the resort’s medical facility. Guests, employees and residents of Ko Olina can get tested there.

Previously, Ko Olina said it was restricting access to lagoon parking lots for safety reasons.