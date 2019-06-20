Annual Mele & Hula Concert Returns to Ko Olina

The concert will feature performances by Kimié Miner, Ei Nei, Darren Benitez, two hālau and a fashion show

For the 9th consecutive year, the Lanikūhonua Cultural Institute is proud to present Mele & Hula at Lanikūhonua, a summer concert featuring Hawaiian music and dance, on Saturday, August 10 at the Lanikūhonua oceanfront lawn in Ko Olina. From 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., concertgoers can enjoy musical performances by Kimié Miner, Ei Nei and Darren Benitez as well as hula performances by Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua and Miss Aloha Hula 2019 Taizha Keakealani Hughes-Kaluhiokalani (Nā Kumu Hula, Ke’ano Ka’upu and Lono Padilla), Hālau Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e (Nā Kumu Hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes) and a fashion show by Tiare Teiti and Keao Lono.

“By organizing events like the Mele & Hula concert, we hope to not only share the Hawaiian culture, but perpetuate and encourage the practice of it as well,” said Keola Lloyd, director of the Lanikūhonua Cultural Institute. “We are proud to work with the James Campbell Company in making this annual celebration possible.”

The 9th annual Mele & Hula at Lanikūhonua is sponsored by the Lanikūhonua Cultural Institute and the James Campbell Company. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. General admission is $20, or at the door, $25. Children six years and under are free. Tickets are now available and can be purchased at www.lanikuhonua.com. Complimentary valet parking will be provided. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lanikūhonua Cultural Institute, a 501c3.