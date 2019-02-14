Home New AT&T Mobility LLC Proposing to Install a 150′ Telecommunication Tower
AT&T Mobility LLC is proposing to install a telecommunication tower and associated equipment for AT&T site HIL00109 located at 91-701 Farrington Highway, Kapolei HI 96707 [21° 22′ 02.5″N; 158° 03′ 39.4″W ]. The height will be 45.7 meters above ground level (114.6 meters above mean sea level).
The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style A (L-864/L-865/L-810), Red Steady Lights. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1130164 and may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment.
Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be provided to: Environmental Assessment Specialists, Inc. at 71 San Marino Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003
