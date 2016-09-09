Blessing at Hoopili Marks First Phase of Construction

Long-awaited master-planned community begins to take shape

KAPOLEI (Sept. 7, 2016) – Members of Hawaii’s community, government and business sectors are expected to attend a blessing for Hoopili that marks the beginning of construction for the long-awaited master-planned community.

“We’re excited to launch the first phase of development at Hoopili and look forward to all the great things the community will bring to West Oahu,” said Cameron Nekota, vice president of D.R. Horton Hawaii. “Over the last ten years, we’ve worked with the community and created strong partnerships to design and customize the master plan with features and elements that work best for the community’s needs.

The first phase at Hoopili is planned to be home to 293 families, including 151 single-family homes and duplexes, and 142 townhomes (including FLEX Homes®) and single-level condominium homes. The first phase will also include a 1.8 acre neighborhood park for families within Hoopili, complete with playground equipment and a gathering pavilion.

“Hoopili gives the community a wonderful opportunity for people like me and my family to own an affordable, nice, spacious home and settle down in sunny West Oahu, said Maeda Timson, Makakilo resident. “We are excited about the planned schools and restaurants to try and parks to have picnics at on weekends. At the end of the day, we all just want the best for our families, and Hoopili will be the complete community that we will call home.”

A D.R. Horton Hawaii project, Hoopili is a mixed-use neighborhood that is slated to add approximately 11,750 affordable and attainable homes on West Oahu. About three million square feet designated for commercial activity will include various retail shops and restaurants. Approximately 70 acres of land will be used for parks and gathering places and another 200 acres will be reserved for commercial farms and community gardens, in line with preserving the area’s agricultural roots.

Five new Hawaii Department of Education (HI DOE) schools are planned to be built in the neighborhood to accommodate families who will live in Hoopili. Various transportation options of walking, biking and public transit, including three rail transit stations, are also part of the vision for the project. Hoopili is anticipated to create approximately 27,000 jobs over the estimated 20-year buildout of the area, allowing residents to live and work in the same community.

D.R. Horton Hawaii has donated five acres within the Hoopili project to the Hawaiian Humane Society for its second Oahu campus. Planned services include a shelter for homeless and lost animals, spay and neuter services, adoptions, a community dog park, dog training classes and youth education.

The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (WCCHC) also received a donation of one acre within Hoopili. The area will provide WCCHC with an exciting opportunity to build a community health center that serves the people of West Oahu. The “healthcare home” model of care will include primary care for adults, women and children, behavioral health services, pharmacy, radiology, laboratory and dental services.