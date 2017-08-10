Blue Zones Project: Kapolei/Ewa Group Discussions

Are you interested in helping to improve the well-being in schools, businesses, and organizations in the Kapolei/Ewa area?

Blue Zones Project Kapolei-Ewa is inviting residents to participate in small group discussions to share your thoughts and insights on how best to make Blue Zones Project a success in schools, businesses, and organizations throughout Kapolei/Ewa. Organizers are seeking your feedback on the current state of well-being in your community and how we can work together to improve environments and make healthy choices easier where you live, work, and play.

Earlier this year, Kapolei/Ewa was officially designated as a Blue Zones Project area, paving its way to bring healthy lifestyle choices to our Leeward communities. Organizers are now seeking your feedback on the current state of well-being in your community and how we can work together to improve environments and make healthy choices easier where you live, work, and play. Join us to discuss well-being across sectors in our community!

See the specific dates and times for your sector meeting below:

Thursday, August 31, 2017 | 7 – 9 p.m.

Island Pacific Academy 909 Haumea Street Kapolei, HI 96707

Thursday, September 7, 2017 | 7 – 9 p.m.

Ewa Beach Public Library 91-950 North Road Ewa Beach, HI 96706

To learn more, visit https://hawaii.bluezonesproject.com/