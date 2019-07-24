Central Medical Clinic Expands to West O‘ahu

The opening of CMC’s new Women’s Health Clinic will help address the current demand for more physicians that specialize in obstetric and gynecologic services in the West Oahu area, including Kapolei.

To help address the growing demand for women’s healthcare services in West Oʻahu, Central Medical Clinic (CMC), part of the ‘Ekahi Health family of companies, today announced the opening of its new women’s health practice at the Queen’s West Physician’s Office Building (POB).

“As the population in West Oʻahu continues to grow, so does the need for greater access to healthcare services,” said Dean Hirata, CEO of ‘Ekahi Health. “Expanding to West Oʻahu has been a long-term goal of CMC. To address the current demand for more physicians that specialize in obstetric and gynecologic services, it made sense to begin our expansion with our women’s health services practice.”

The new clinic, located in the Queen’s West Physician’s Office Building, provides obstetric and gynecologic services, including annual well women exams, prenatal care, 3-D obstetric ultrasound, contraception management, cancer screening services, STD screening and treatment, minimally invasive surgical procedures, and more. Dr. Arlene Baldillo and Dr. Richard Ikehara, previously located exclusively at the CMC at Kuakini Medical Plaza, are now available to treat new and existing patients at CMC’s new West O‘ahu clinic.

Dr. Arlene Baldillo, DO, MPH – Asa board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist (Ob/Gyn) for more than 10 years, Dr. Baldillo received her undergraduate degree at Cornell University and her Masters in Public Health, specializing in maternal and fetal medicine, from Boston University. In addition, she attended Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her Ob/Gyn residency at St. John Health Osteopathic Division.

Dr. Richard Ikehara, MD – For more than 20 years, Dr. Ikehara has been practicing obstetrics and gynecology in Hawaiʻi. He received his undergraduate degree at the University of Southern California and received his medical degree at the John A. Burn’s School of Medicine where he completed his training in obstetrics and gynecology. He is a board-certified Ob/Gyn and certified in Electronic Fetal Monitoring.

A grand opening celebration was held on July 19, 2019.

A pillar in the healthcare community for 70 years, CMC is one of Hawaiʻi’s largest group physician practices with 15 physicians of various specialties. While they serve all generations and provide consistent quality care, CMC continues to innovate in technology and convenience for future generations.

CMC’s new women’s health clinic is located in the Queen’s West Physician’s Office Building at 91-2139 Fort Weaver Road, Suite 209. CMC patients will now have the option to see Drs. Baldillo and Ikehara at their current location in the Kuakini Medical Plaza or at their new West Oʻahu office. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Drs. Baldillo or Ikehara, please call (808) 523-8611 or visit www.cmchawaii.com.