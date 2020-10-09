City works to contain COVID-19 outbreak at Kapolei Hale

By HNN Staff

The city is monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at Kapolei Hale and the mayor says he’s looking to implement additional protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

Officials said four city workers at Kapolei Hale have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight other workers are in quarantine.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the outbreak is impacting employees at the city Department of Planning and Permitting and Kapolei satellite city hall, which has not been open to the public.

Officials said the DPP employees who tested positive were in contact with the public.

They were last working Friday, and the office has since been shut down.