Come Celebrate With Us!

Family fun is in the air as Spectrum OC16 presents Kapolei Shopping Center’s 25th Anniversary Celebration and Spring Fest on Saturday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free, fun-filled day features carnival games with prizes; a Keiki Fun Zone with inflatable activities and bouncers; prize drawings; and ongoing stage entertainment hosted by Tiny Tadani and featuring Da Braddahs, Brown Bags to Stardom winners, and performances by the students of Na Maka O Pu’uwai Aloha.

Meet and greet two special guests: the Polynesian Princess and wayfinding Warrior, inspired by the film “Moana.” Have fun in the photo booth sponsored by Locations LLC, and get a free Keiki ID card, courtesy of New York Life Insurance Company.

Kapolei Shopping Center is located in the heart of the City of Kapolei at 590 Farrington Hwy., at the corner of Farrington and Makakilo Drive. Visit www.KapoleiShopping.com