Construction Accident at Kapolei Commons

KAPOLEI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) – A construction worker is in critical condition after falling off a rooftop in Kapolei Tuesday morning.

The man in his 20s or 30s fell 20 feet from a building under construction at Kapolei Commons. It happened around 10:20 a.m., according to EMS officials.

It’s unclear what the man was doing when it happened.

The man is believed to be an employee of the Maryl Group Construction who is building two buildings in the area of the accident. One of them will house a Dunkin’ Donuts.

The man was unresponsive following the fall and transported to a hospital. The company says he’s undergoing tests.