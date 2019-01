click image to view video

Ground was broken in January for an Academy for Creative Media building at the University of Hawaii – West Oahu as Governor David Ige and other elected officials joined #UHohana President David Lassner, Chancellor Maenette Benham and others on the Kapolei campus to commemorate the start of construction. Work on the $33.3 million, two-story building is scheduled for substantial completion in June 2020 and will be the seventh structure built on the Kapolei campus.