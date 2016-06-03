Adventure parks are rapidly becoming one of the most popular outdoor activities in the U.S. This fall, Hunt Companies and Kalaeloa will welcome the opening of Coral Crater Adventure Park, Hawai’i’s only full-service outdoor activity playground for residents and visitors.

The 35-acre park is located on the former U.S. Navy’s coral quarry at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Enterprise Street. The park will consist of two separate components: a 10-acre crater for most of the adventure activities and the surrounding lawn for family picnicking.

The park will offer the following adventure experiences:

6-Line Adult Zipline Course

Keiki Zipline Course

50-Foot Freefall Experience

Climbing and Rappelling Wall

50-foot Tandem Giant Swing

Buggies (1-Mile Off-Road Course)

Electric Mountain Bikes (1-Mile Off-Road Course)

Adventure Park Tower

Tactical Laser Tag / Zombie Laser Tag Experience

A portion of the park will consist of a 6,000-square-foot picnic area with barbeque grills and imu pits for private lū’aus and family events. There will be ample parking for all types of vehicles. The entrance of the park will include restrooms, shaded seating areas and an observation deck for those who do not want to participate in the adventure activities, but still want to be part of the action.

All-inclusive day packages, party packages for families and special group team building programs will be available. For more information, visit www.coralcrater.com.