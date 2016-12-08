Crews Finish Final West Side Column

The Honolulu rail transit project has achieved another construction milestone.

Crews from HART’s contractor Kiewit have poured the final column to support the elevated rail guideway for the roughly ten miles of the rail system that runs from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium.

The final column stands between the westbound Kamehameha Highway ramp to Moanalua Freeway and Aloha Stadium’s entrance ramp.

It’s the last of 452 columns on the west side of the project. Crews built 283 columns between Kapolei and Pearl Highlands, and there are 169 more from Pearl Highlands to just past Aloha Stadium along Kamehameha Highway.

The first completed column, located in east Kapolei, was unveiled on June 8, 2012.