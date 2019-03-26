East Kapolei Ladder #43 Relocation to Ewa Beach Fire Station #24

Aloha Residents of Kapolei, East Kapolei and Makakilo.

Were you aware that the HFD is going to relocate your East Kapolei Ladder Truck to Ewa Beach? HFD states that another Fire Truck is needed in Ewa Beach. Really? If that’s the case, then shouldn’t they have requested for new positions and apparatus specifically for Ewa Beach? Instead they choose to take, steal or relocate your Ladder Truck. The deception goes deep involving statistics that can be dressed to make any proposal seem a no brainer. Ever heard of the lip stick on a pig saying? Keep in mind that the East Kapolei Fire Station was built with an Engine and Ladder in mind. Oh, they will try to claim a technicality in the contact language stating no specific type of apparatus. By the way, these Fire Trucks were labeled “East Kapolei” from the manufacturer.

When you tour this giant Fire Station built on Hawaiian Homelands the hallways say “Engine and Ladder Officer Dorms” I swear I saw a picture of Engine and Ladder 43 during the grand opening. Have we been deceived? Let us ask the Department of Hawaiian Homelands for their opinion. HFD will respond saying that they will put the HAZMAT #2 Unit at East Kapolei with the Engine to fill up those empty bays. Please note that although HAZMAT can respond to EMS type emergencies they are in no way capable of fire suppression. The last time I checked, the City Charter stated that the HFD is the primary agency to mitigate fires.

East Kapolei is now the fastest growing community on the Ewa Plain. 11, 750 homes soon to be built in Hoopili. The Second City of Kapolei also booming with multi story buildings. Perfect location for a Ladder Truck at both Kapolei and East Kapolei. The tallest structure in Ewa Beach is the Training Tower at the Fire Station. Don’t get me wrong. The needs in Ewa Beach are just as important and everyone, HPD, EMS and HFD answer the call to get there. However, the HFD Master Strategic Plan states East Kapolei as a point of interest several times not at all mentioning Ewa Beach. So why all the attention now? Hidden agendas? Personal agendas? Definitely our communities welfare is expendable. Does HPD strip/take officers from one district to the other or do they hire more officers?

Lets not let the HFD deceive the public on this matter. Unfortunately, Councilwomen Pine has signed off on the proposal. Wait! Didn’t she fight to have the East Kapolei Ladder opened after years of non compliance? What changed her mind. Please ask these questions at your next NHB meeting. Be aware that the HFD has a prepared statement in regards to this matter. Fight for what is rightfully yours. Taxpayers own these trucks. Lets also fight for the Ewa Beach community to get their needed Ambulances and Fire Trucks. I’m sure they’d be up in arms if we took something from their area.