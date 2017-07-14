Disney Goes Hawaii – Discounts Available on Aulani Stays in September 2017

By Thom Pratt

If you’ve been looking to extend your summer fun with a different kind of Disney vacation, you might want to check out Disney’s Aulani Resort.

Right now, if guests book a stay through the end of July 2017, you can save up to 30% on stays in September. Aulani was built in 2011 and is part resort hotel, part Disney Vacation Club. It is the third Disney Vacation Club outside of Disney property.

The spacious resort features several pools, activities for teens and kids, Hawaiian cultural activities, evening entertainment and more. Disney characters (including Mickey, Minnie and Stitch) are on hand for guest to interact with, but are presented as guests staying at the resort.

To take advantage of the offer, packages must be booked before July 30, 2017.