Doughnuts and Pizzas: Kapolei Gets 2 New Eateries

The Kapolei community is getting two new restaurants, including a popular doughnut chain.

Dunkin’ Donuts celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at Kapolei Commons Tuesday.

Some of the earliest guests in line were awarded $100 gift cards. There was also a Chinese lion dance and a blessing ceremony.

One man camped out since 10 a.m. Monday to ensure his first place spot.

“I brought my own food and I just hanged out with my own chair, exercised, use the restroom and just wait and wait and wait,” Oahu resident Walter Woods said.

But this isn’t the first time Woods has been first in line.

Woods said he was the first customer in line at all three of the other Dunkin’ Donuts grand openings on Oahu so far, and he doesn’t plan on breaking that streak when more shops open.

Also coming to Kapolei: a new Chuck E. Cheese which will provide family fun and jobs.

The new restaurant and arcade will be located on the corner of Haumea Street and Kamokila Boulevard.

Officials broke ground on the new site Tuesday and the owners say they plan to hire 100 new workers.

It’s set to open in Summer 2018.