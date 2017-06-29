Dunkin’ Donuts Coming to Kapolei Commons

* Restaurant Grand Opening Anticipated for Fall 2017*

HONOLULU, HAWAII (June 29, 2017) – Aloha Petroleum today announced that a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant with a drive-thru will soon open in West Oahu, with a grand opening anticipated for fall 2017. The 2,400-square-foot store will be a part of the Kapolei Commons shopping center at 4460 Kapolei Parkway in a new building that is under construction near Down to Earth. The property represents the second drive-thru Dunkin’ Donuts location to open in the state under Aloha Petroleum’s store development agreement.

“We’re thrilled to continue to expand the Dunkin’ Donuts brand in Hawaii by bringing its popular menu items and signature coffee beverages to even more local neighborhoods,” said Aloha Petroleum CEO and President Richard Parry. “The vibrant Kapolei Commons is an ideal location to serve the community, with the drive-thru option offering further convenience for on-the-go commuters and vacationers alike.”

“The addition of a drive-thru Dunkin’ Donuts at Kapolei Commons confirms our commitment to creating the premier shopping destination and gathering place for local residents and visitors in the second city of Kapolei,” said Jeff Dinsmore, director of development and asset manager for the ownership group that consists of The MacNaughton Group, Kobayashi Group and Craig Realty Group. “We are thrilled to bring Dunkin’ Donuts to Kapolei Commons and look forward to keeping the local community running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

Aloha Petroleum has committed to build 15 Dunkin’ Donuts locations within an eight-year development agreement representing locations on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and possibly Kauai. With the opening of the Paiea Street location this summer, the Dunkin’ Donuts brand will make its highly anticipated return to the state.