By John Bond

Last week all of the large shade trees were cut down and removedalong Geiger Road. There did not appear to be any power line issuesand the removal of the very old large shade trees now exposes the somewhat ugly industrial Honouliuli waste water treatment complex.



The trees shown in the Google Earth drive by were taken in 2011 andhad become substantially larger giving the roadway a pleasant sceniclook now completely destroyed and industrial looking.