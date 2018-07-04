Final Week for Applicants Seeking to Fill Vacant Community Member Position on Hart Board of Directors

The final day for persons seeking to apply for the vacant community member position on the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) Board of Directors is this Friday, July 6, 2018. The community member Board position carries with it a five-year term to expire on June 30, 2023.

The HART Board of Directors, which was established by City Charter on July 1, 2011, is responsible for establishing policies pertaining to the development of the rail transit system.

Under the City Charter, HART Board members serve as part-time volunteers and have a policy-making role. The Board includes three voting members appointed by the Mayor and three voting members appointed by the Honolulu City Council. Also serving as voting members are the City Director of Transportation Services and the State Director of Transportation.

Those eight voting members then collectively choose the ninth voting member to represent the overall community.

In addition, serving as ex-officio, non-voting members of the Board are the City’s Director of Planning and Permitting as well as two appointees each of the State Senate President and the State Speaker of the House.

Applicants must submit the HART Board Application Form, along with a cover letter and resume via email by this Friday, July 6, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. (Hawaii Standard Time) to HART Board Executive Officer Cindy Matsushita at cmatsushita@honolulu.gov. Materials can also be mailed to: HART Board Executive Officer, 1099 Alakea Street, Suite 1700, Honolulu, HI, 96813, and must be postmarked by July 6, 2018.

All applications must include your current mailing address and a daytime telephone number.