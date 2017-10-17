Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina and MINA Group Partner to Bring Michael Mina’s Brand

Mina’s Fish House gala opening scheduled for December

Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina is thrilled to announce a new partnership with award winning chef and restauranteur Michael Mina that will see Fish House, the resort’s signature line-to-table restaurant, become Mina’s Fish House.

“We are incredibly excited as we take on the next step in positioning our Resort as an epicenter for culinary experience in Hawaii,” said Four Seasons GM Sanjiv Hulugalle. “This exciting evolution of Fish House will usher in our 2017 festive season.”

“My love for cooking fish and seafood has been my driving passion throughout my career, beginning with my first restaurant, AQUA. The first event I did in Hawaii opened my eyes to the culture of the islands and it has been my dream to have a fish restaurant on the water in Hawaii ever since. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be opening Mina’s Fish House in Ko Olina at the Four Seasons with The Resort Group and Jeff Stone,” said Michael Mina. “The property is very beautiful and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the amazing local fisherman and farmers for a project that I am especially excited about.”

Chef Mina’s story is one of two decades of influence, passion and achievement. With the opening of MICHAEL MINA, his eponymous signature restaurant in San Francisco, Michael is at the helm at the same location and city where he first established his culinary reputation 20 years ago.

With accolades including James Beard Foundation “Who’s Who of Food & Beverage” inductee in 2013, Bon Appétit Chef of the Year 2005, San Francisco Magazine Chef of the Year 2005, as well as the International Food and Beverage Forum’s Restaurateur of the Year 2005, Mina continues to dazzle the culinary world with bold dining concepts that have contributed to San Francisco’s reputation as a world-class epicurean destination and made him an integral part of the dining scene across the country and internationally, including at Four Seasons locations in Jackson Hole, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.

Some architectural and décor changes are planned for Four Seasons iconic beach side dining experience, including an outdoor bread oven and private dining room. Guests can expect an exciting new menu, featuring locally caught fish and sourced produce for guests to peruse for a unique dining experience at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina.