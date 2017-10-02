Free Family Fun in Store at Kapolei Shopping Center on Halloween, October 31

Free family fun is on tap this Halloween as Kapolei Shopping Center merchants open their doors for treat-seeking goblins and ghosts, princesses and pirates on October 31 from 5 to 7pm.

Kids also will be treated to free activities around the center, including a visit to the popular pumpkin patch next to Safeway to pick out a free mini pumpkin to decorate and take home (while supplies last), Lucky Duckies prize giveaways, make-and-take lollipop ghosts, and Locations LLC’s Spin-the-Wheel game. Also enter to win Locations’ gift card giveaway.

Kapolei Shopping Center, anchored by Safeway and Longs Drugs, is located in the heart of Kapolei at 590 Farrington Hwy, just off of Makakilo Drive. For information visit www.KapoleiShopping.com