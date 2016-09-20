General Aviation Council of Hawaii (GACH) To Host Annual Air Expo

Kapolei, Hi — The General Aviation Council of Hawaii (GACH) is hosting the 2016 Air Expo on September 24, 2016 at the Kalaeloa Airport in Kapolei. The expo is open to the public and will serve as both an industry networking event and a community outreach to educate and inspire those interested in aviation. As such, there will be lots of exciting sideshows, displays, and perhaps a few first-time-ever surprise attractions.

The event, which is free of charge, will run from 10am to 3pm and is open to guests of all ages. The event location is at 1259 Midway Road, between hangars 110 and 111 on the airport grounds. Parking is free in designated areas. Among the exciting offerings for all attendees will be operational small aircraft on display. Adults and children alike will be able to get an up-close and personal look at the craft they usually only see from afar. There will also be informative interactions explaining new aeronautical advances–using the aforementioned aircraft as illustrative models. In addition, there will be many table-top displays where vendors of aviation-related products will share their offerings with members of the aviation community as well as the general public. Food and refreshments will also be available.

The 2016 Air Expo, is hosted by GACH–a local non-profit organization devoted to the promotion, education and safety of general aviation (GA). The event was conceived as an opportunity for all local residents of Hawaii who are either fascinated with aircraft, interested in learning to fly, curious about a career in aviation, or inspired by the mechanics of aircraft operation to get an up close, hands-on introduction to the field of aviation. The organization feels especially strongly about this mission as GA is an essential industry to the island chain; there are over 4100 aviation jobs in the islands, which contributes to over $260M in labor. Overall, the aviation field provides over $742M in Hawaii’s annual economic output. Since this is a thriving industry on the island, GACH feels it is extremely worthwhile to create a friendly, open, and inviting venue for the public to learn about aircraft and the field of GA.