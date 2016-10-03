Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Oahu Kapolei First in Brand to Open in Hawaii

The New Hotel Adds to Hilton’s Growing Presence in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, HI and MCLEAN, Va. – Sept. 28, 2016 – Hilton Worldwide’s (NYSE: HLT) Hampton by Hilton brand, the global mid-priced hotel that serves value-conscious and quality-driven travelers around the world, today announced the opening of its newest property, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Oahu Kapolei. It is the first Hampton by Hilton in Hawaii. The 175-room, six story hotel joins the Hampton by Hilton family of Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton hotels. Located at 91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, the hotel is owned by DeBartolo Development, LLC, and managed by Aqua-Aston Hospitality.

“Opening our first Hampton by Hilton hotel in Hawaii is a momentous step for our award-winning brand offering Hamptonality to guests all over the world,” said Phil Cordell, global head, focused service and Hampton by Hilton brand management, Hilton. “With Hampton by Hilton we are continuing to provide comfortable and affordable lodging for business and leisure travelers alike.”

The new Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Oahu Kapolei is situated within the Ka Makana Ali’i shopping center featuring more than 100 shops, restaurants and entertainment options. Popular attractions nearby include Ko Olina Resort, Pearl Harbor and the University of Hawaii West Oahu campus. Honolulu International Airport (HNL) is just 15 miles away.

“Our friendly team members are eager to welcome guests to our beautiful, new hotel,” said Wade Gesteuyala, general manager. “Our easily-accessible location, proximity to premier area attractions and high-quality amenities will make our hotel a popular choice for travelers to the island of Oahu.”

The hotel provides guests a fresh start to each day with On the House hot breakfast which includes eggs, oatmeal, waffles and will incorporate local foods including specialty juices, fruits and meats. In addition, the hotel provides Hampton’s On the Run™ Breakfast Bags filled with a multi-grain bar, an apple, an artisan breakfast bread loaf and a bottle of water with a flavor packet for those guests on the go, available Monday through Friday.

The tropical décor of Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton Oahu Kapolei includes brightly colored pillows featuring indigenous flowers like Hibiscus and Plumeria giving the Perfect Mix Lobby a tropical and serene feel. The hotel’s amenities include free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center with complimentary printing, a 1,100 square foot meeting space that can accommodate up to 80 people, a fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool.

Each guestroom includes artwork reminiscent of historic Hawaii and features images pineapples, hulas and historic scenic images from around the island. The rooms also feature the brand’s signature Clean and fresh Hampton bed®, LCD TV, refrigerator and coffeemaker. Inviting suites are also available, offering additional space, a microwave, and a comfortable sleeper sofa.

Designed as an extension of the guestroom with a variety of seating and lighting options for both leisure and business travelers, the new hotel features the Perfect Mix Lobby. Within the lobby guests can find Suite Shop, a food and beverage shop filled with snacks, toiletries, local merchandise and drinks for purchase. Each guest is guaranteed to be satisfied with every stay, or they don’t pay, and that’s the 100% Hampton Guarantee®.

Hampton by Hilton team members proudly exhibit a unique culture described as Hamptonality. This term describes each hotel’s approach to friendly customer service and anticipation of guests’ needs and providing travelers with helpful suggestions about area attractions, historical facts and fun things to do around town. Hampton by Hilton hotels are infused with local photography and artwork, highlighting each property’s connection and support to its own community.

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Oahu Kapolei participates in Hilton’s award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Oahu Kapolei or call 1-808-628-4900.