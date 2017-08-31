HART Accommodations Will Improve Traffic Conditions for Fans Attending UH Football Home Games

HART and its contractors Kiewit and Nan, Inc are partnering with Aloha Stadium officials to

help improve traffic flow for those attending the University of Hawaii football home opener on Saturday,

September 2. Additionally, these procedures will be in place throughout the entire UH football season. Here’s what you need to know:

HART is opening AT LEAST TWO westbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway west of the stadium after all UH home games to accommodate drivers leaving Aloha Stadium.

HART is opening AT LEAST ONE eastbound lane on Kamehameha Highway west of the stadium before all UH home games to accommodate drivers entering Aloha Stadium.

HART’s traffic monitoring personnel will coordinate with Aloha Stadium staff through the games’ kick-off and then again immediately following each UH home game.

HART is providing off-site parking for UH football boosters and stadium employees, to free up another 150 parking stalls within the Aloha Stadium lots for attending fans.

There will also be a large police presence. HART is providing additional police officers to better manage and improve traffic flow in and around Aloha Stadium on game days.

We wish the UH Rainbow Warriors and their fans the best of luck this season.

GO BOWS!