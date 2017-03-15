HART Announces Poster Contest

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) is pleased to announce its 2017 HONOLULU RAIL TRAINSIT PROJECT ART POSTER CONTEST.

This year’s theme is “Connecting Communities.” HART encourages high school student-artists, who are the future beneficiaries of this project, to share their vision of how the rail project will be a catalyst for connecting people, culture, commerce and/or recreation in new ways.

There will be two categories. All 9th through 12th grade students who have a passion for art are invited to participate, either through traditional media or digital technology.

Poster contest entry forms may be downloaded from the HART website, https://tinyurl.com/zcdy9wq

The deadline to submit entries is Friday, April 14th at 4:30 p.m. All entries must be delivered or mailed to HART’s downtown office at 1099 Alakea Street, Suite 1700, Honolulu, HI 96813 by that date and time to be eligible for judging.

In addition to cash prizes, six winners will be eligible to invite a parent and a teacher to join them on a guided project tour.

Entries will be displayed in the courtyard of Kapolei Hale this summer.