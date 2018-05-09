HART Awards City Center Utilities Relocation Contract

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has awarded a contract for utility relocation construction services in the City Center segment of the Honolulu rail project to local construction firm Nan, Inc.

The awarded Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract has a not-to-exceed ceiling amount of $400,000,000 for work between Middle Street and Ala Moana Center.

The IDIQ contract calls for the contractor to execute a series of task orders as directed by HART to perform the work required for utility relocation.

“This work will progress ahead of future guideway and station construction, and clear the path for that work,” said HART Executive Director and CEO Andrew Robbins. “The guideway and stations construction work will be the subject of a future contract.”

The City Center segment of the Honolulu rail project covers about 4.1 miles and runs from just past Middle Street, through Kalihi, Iwilei, Downtown Honolulu and Kakaako to Ala Moana Center. Eight rail stations are planned to serve the City Center segment.

Nan, Inc. has contracts with HART for the West Oahu Stations Group, the Kamehameha Highway Stations Group and has completed work on the Airport Section Utilities Relocation Contract.