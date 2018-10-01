HART Board Approves Public/Private Partnership Plan for Rail

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Board of Directors today voted unanimously to enter into a public/private partnership (P3) to complete the City Center Guideway and Stations, the Pearl Highlands Transit Center and Garage, as well as long-term operations and maintenance.

“We are extremely pleased that our Board of Directors has granted us this approval to move forward with a P3 initiative.” said HART Executive Director Andrew Robbins, “We believe that utilizing the skills, experience, and expertise of a private-sector partner will pay dividends and put us on a more solid track as far as delivering the Honolulu Rail Transit Project within our current budget while also adhering to our completion schedule.”

Robbins also added, “We will team with the City to issue Part 1 of a request for proposals as soon as tomorrow.” The vote comes after months of due diligence by both the HART staff and the HART Board of Directors.

A P3 agreement allows HART to solicit and engage in a long-term cooperative partnership with the private sector. Over the past couple of decades, P3 has become a project delivery method that more and more governments across the globe have found viable and advantageous in the construction and asset management of large-scale public works projects.