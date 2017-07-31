HART Board Names New Executive Director and C.E.O.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s Board of Directors today announced Andrew Robbins as HART’S next Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. Board Vice Chair Terrence Lee made the announcement this morning, following a lengthy and exhaustive selection process.

The Board interviewed seven finalists after narrowing a global search of more than a hundred applicants to succeed HART’s current Interim Executive Director and C.E.O. Krishniah Murthy. Murthy will remain with HART for a period to allow for Robbins’ successful transition into his new role leading Honolulu’s Rail Transit Project.

“The Board is very excited about the experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm that Mr. Robbins brings to the Authority.” said HART Board Vice Chair Terrence Lee, “We are confident that his expertise, dedication, and strong belief in the project will serve HART and the people of Honolulu well.”

Andrew Robbins is a seasoned rail transit executive with substantial experience in public passenger urban rail, rail equipment, infrastructure, construction management, systems integration and airport transit. Mr. Robbins is also a specialist in driverless transit systems similar to the system HART will employ. He also has experience in project management, project engineering, systems engineering, construction and installation, operations and maintenance, and business development.

“I fully realize the challenges that lie ahead for this project and the community concerns that come along with them,” said Robbins, “Having previously been involved with this project, I also believe strongly in its merits. Residents, visitors and future generations will not only benefit from this project but will also view it as an integral part of Honolulu’s transportation infrastructure.”

Robbins is a licensed professional engineer in Hawaii as well as Pennsylvania, and is currently a senior executive with Bombardier Transportation. He returns to the islands after working for a number of years in the San Francisco and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania areas.

Robbins is scheduled to start at HART on September 5.