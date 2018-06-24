HART Seeks Applicants for Vacancy of Public Position on Board of Directors

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) Board of Directors is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy of the community member on the board for a term that expires June 30, 2023.

The HART Board of Directors, which was established by City Charter on July 1, 2011, is responsible for establishing policies pertaining to the development of the rail transit system.

“We are seeking an individual who recognizes the importance of public service, as well as the significance of public transportation to the City and County of Honolulu, and is interested in helping to guide the rail project into the urban core,” said HART Board Chairman Damien Kim. “We welcome applications and look forward to receiving a strong pool of well-qualified candidates to fill the public position on the board.”

Under the City Charter, HART Board members serve as part-time volunteers and have a policy-making role. The Board of Directors includes: three voting members appointed by the mayor; three voting members appointed by the Honolulu City Council; both the City Director of Transportation Services and the State Director of Transportation as voting members. They will collectively choose the ninth voting member of the board who is a member of the community. The Director of the City’s Planning and Permitting Department, as well as two appointees of the Senate President, and two appointees of the Speaker of the House, serve as ex-officio, non-voting members of the board.

Applicants must submit the HART Board Application Form, along with a cover letter and resume via email by July 6, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. (Hawaii Standard Time) to HART Board Executive Officer Cindy Matsushita at cmatsushita@honolulu.gov . Materials can also be mailed to: HART Board Executive Officer, 1099 Alakea Street, Suite 1700, Honolulu, HI, 96813, and must be postmarked by July 6, 2018. All applications must include your current mailing address and a daytime telephone number.