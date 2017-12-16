HART Selects P3 Advisor

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) announced today that it has brought on board the firm of Ernst & Young Infrastructure Advisors, LLC to conduct a study of the potential use of a public-private-partnership (P3) for the remainder of the Honolulu Rail Transit Project.

“We look forward to getting right to work with the members of the Ernst & Young Infrastructure team,” said HART Executive Director and CEO Andrew Robbins. “HART has an opportunity to bring global best practices to Hawaii by evaluating the potential for a P3 to help address the remaining challenges the project faces as we look to build the last segment in the City Center section.”

HART received eight quality proposals in response to its request last month for a P3 consultant. The Ernst & Young team’s proposal demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the Honolulu Rail Transit Project, proposed subcontractors who will help evaluate the potential for transit oriented development (TOD), and included a pricing that together was deemed “best value.”

Ernst & Young will conduct a market sounding/feasibility study, which will include orchestrating an Industry Day in Honolulu for interested potential participants in a future P3 procurement.

Ernst & Young will then provide recommendations to HART and the City as to whether a market of potential interested parties is available specific to the Honolulu rail project. The firm will recommend a P3 delivery model, if any, which, under the advisor’s analysis, is the most beneficial to HART and the City for the design and construction of the remaining project, for implementing transit oriented development, and, potentially, operations and maintenance.