HART Statement Regarding FTA Letter

HART thanks the FTA for its consideration for granting an extension into next year, which will now allow us more time to continue our work on the recovery plan and to work to with the necessary stakeholders and partners to secure the additional funding necessary to build the full 20 mile, 21 station rail transit system originally planned for Honolulu. Toward that end, we also acknowledge the recent unanimous Honolulu City Council support for extending the county surcharge on the state General Excise Tax in order to complete the rail project.

HART also appreciate the FTA’s acknowledgement of the progress HART has made since our recent meetings in August and September, including the hiring of our new Interim Executive Director and CEO, the scheduling of a peer review through the American Public Transportation Association, and the submission of our Interim Plan and updated draft of the Financial Plan.