Hawaii Fence Supply: Michael Signaigo

We, at Hawaii Fence Supply are proud to share, with Kapolei residents and homeowners across our Hawaiian Islands, our extensive products and services regarding the beautification and safety of your home.

Scott Higa & Alex Abbott invite you to look at our http://hawaiifencesupply.com web site and choose the fence style that will enhance your next fencing project. The extensive selection of fence choices offered by Hawaii Fence Supply will certainly amaze you. Surround your property with security and elegance.

Choose between chain link, (several colors) vinyl, (several colors) cast iron or the much-preferred corrosion resistant aluminum.

Encircle your property with, stylish protection and durable fencing from Hawaii Fence Supply.

About Hawaii Fence Supply: Hawaii Fence Supply is a division of Valve Service & Supply Inc. Founded in 2002. Valve service and supply Inc. was founded in 1976 by Michael Signaigo, president and owner. This unusual collaboration has developed into the premier fence distribution company in the Hawaiian Islands. You can reach us between the hours of 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, M-F at: Hawaii Fence Supply, 91-210 Olai St, Kapolei, HI 96707 or give us a call at 808-682-0086.