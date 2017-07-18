Hawai‘i Gets First Taste of Bonchon

International Korean-style fried chicken restaurant opens at West O‘ahu center

Korean-style fried chicken restaurant chain Bonchon is ready for everyone to taste its delicious, internationally renowned chicken for the first-time ever in Hawai‘i, exclusively at Ka Makana Ali‘i. Following a soft open period that began July 6, Bonchon expanded the hours of operation yesterday at its Ka Makana Ali‘i location.

Guests can enjoy Bonchon’s signature menu item as fried wings, drums or strips, flavored with their choice of specialty spicy or soy-garlic sauces. Rounding out the menu at Bonchon are a variety of savory Korean and Asian-fusion starters, sides and entrees, including tteokbokki, bibimbap, japchae and more.

“We know the excitement has been building for Bonchon to open. And we are excited to have its one-of-a-kind chicken at our center for the community to enjoy,” said Stephanie England, general manager of Ka Makana Ali‘i. “It’s great to welcome another popular global brand. We are thrilled Bonchon chose Ka Makana Ali‘i as its premier Hawai‘i location.”

Bonchon at Ka Makana Ali‘i is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

In addition to Bonchon’s first Hawai‘i location, the chain’s restaurants can be found around the globe with more than 236 locations in nine countries. With its new location at Ka Makana Ali‘i, Bonchon joins a growing list of nearly 100 retailers and restaurants at the center, including recently opened The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Lindbergh, and A’GACI.