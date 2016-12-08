Hoakalei Country Club Holds Ground Blessing for New Clubhouse

‘EWA BEACH, HI (November 2, 2016) – Hoakalei Country Club, a private club located within Hoakalei Resort on the southwestern shore of O‘ahu, recently celebrated the blessing of the ground on which its new permanent clubhouse will be built. Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of the year, with completion expected by the Spring of 2018.

Owned and operated by Sankara Hawaii, LLC, Hoakalei Country Club opened in 2009 and is home to Ernie Els’ only Signature 18-hole golf course in Hawai‘i. The new 25,000-square-foot clubhouse will feature a restaurant and lounge, cart barn, pro shop, lockers, showers and swimming pool. It is being designed by Peter Vincent Architects.

The par-72, 7,400-yard championship golf course spans 248 acres of open vistas overlooking the ‘Ewa coastline. Numerous sets of tees, water features, and strategically placed bunkers complement the tropical terrain, resulting in a breathtaking setting and thoughtful design for both the leisure and competitive player.

Hoakalei Country Club was named Best Golf Course in the United States and Americas, according to The Americas Property Awards 2010 in association with Bloomberg Television, and Best New Private Course in 2009 by LINKS magazine. For more information visit www.hoakaleicountryclub.com.