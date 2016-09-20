Honolulu Train #1 Community Day Announced

Move Oahu Forward is pleased to join with the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) to announce a free public viewing of Honolulu Train #1 this coming Sunday, September 25.

The public can visit and climb aboard Honolulu’s first rail transit cars from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the HART Rail Operations Center in Pearl City. Free parking is available at Leeward Community College, and a shuttle to the train will be provided from the LCC parking lot.

“We are proud to present this wonderful opportunity for community members to see and learn about Honolulu’s impressive Train #1. Honolulu will be the first driver-less rail system in the nation. We look forward to a fun-filled day for the entire family at HART’s Rail Operations Center,” said Move Oahu Forward Co-Chairs Howard Garval and Connie Lau.

There’ll be music, entertainment and prizes at “Honolulu Train #1 Community Day.” HART staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and provide information and updates about the Honolulu rail project.