Honolulu Train #1 To Open For Community Viewing

Move Oahu Forward is pleased to join with the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) to announce a free community viewing of Honolulu Train #1 this coming Saturday, February 18.

The public can visit and climb aboard Honolulu’s first rail transit cars from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the HART Rail Operations Center. Free parking is available at Leeward Community College, and a shuttle to the train location will be provided from the LCC parking lot.

“We are proud to present again this wonderful opportunity for community members to see and learn about Honolulu’s train cars. The people who turned out to see Honolulu’s Train #1 back in September were quite impressed. Honolulu will be the first driverless rail system in the nation. We encourage everyone to advantage of the chance to get a first-hand look at these state-of-the-art rail vehicles,” said Move Oahu Forward Co-Chairs Howard Garval and Connie Lau.

HART staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and provide information and updates about the Honolulu rail project.