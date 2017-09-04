Honolulu’s Rail Transit Project Set to Begin Live Train and Energized Track Testing

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) and contractor Ansaldo Hawaii

Joint Venture are set to begin live testing of the first rail cars to be used in Honolulu’s

Rail Transit Project. This will be the first time ever trains will operate on the guideway

under their own power. For testing purposes, trains will have operators on-board

however, when operational, the trains will be fully-automated and driver-less.

As part of the process, engineers will also be energizing the contact rail or, so called

“third-rail” used as the rail cars’ power source. All testing will be done within restricted

zones for the safety of the public and contractors. As testing expands, more guideway

segments will be brought online.

Train testing will examine the acceleration and operational abilities of the rail cars under

varying load conditions and at speeds of up to 55 miles per hour. Braking tests will also

be conducted.

HART is working to raise public awareness about the dynamic section electrification and

train testing. As testing begins, all rail tracks should be considered live and dangerous.

Contact with all rail tracks is to be avoided.

Testing dates of note:

Tuesday, September 5 – Waipahu Traction Power Sub-Station short circuit test

Wednesday, September 6 – Initial energization of third rail in testing section

Late September – Early October – Rail cars testing on energized track

Important Notes: