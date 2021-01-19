Hunt Companies Completed 100,000 Square Feet of New Leases in Kalaeloa in 2020

By Deborah Sharkey

Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 19, 2021 — In 2020, Hunt Companies executed over 100,000 square feet of new leases in Kalaeloa. The incoming tenants include a variety of businesses which are establishing or deepening their roots in Kalaeloa, adding to the wide array of convenient services currently available to the community.

A number of these businesses are locating at the Kalaeloa Professional Center, which offers nearly 50,000 square feet of Class A office space on Shangrila Street. Existing Kalaeloa Professional Center tenants include the Hawaii State Federal Credit Union call center, St. Francis Healthcare System of Hawaii, and the Warrior Ohana Medical Home. This full-service primary care clinic provides medical services to members of all branches of the military and their families and veterans. The office building is now fully leased.

DTRIC Insurance (2,300 square feet) has created a remote location in Kalaeloa Professional Center for its West Oahu employees to alleviate the need for a daily commute to town. It will also be relied upon as a back-up office as the center’s dedicated generator will ensure continued normal business operations if disaster strikes its main Honolulu office for any reason.

U.S. Vets (3,700 square feet), an existing Hunt tenant, has expanded its presence in Kalaeloa Professional Center to better serve clients of its Housing Department and Supportive Services for Veteran Families. The new space will also house executive staff.

Advanced Psychiatric Therapeutics (2,000 square feet) is now offering comprehensive adult and child psychiatry and psychology therapies in its new location in the Kalaeloa Professional Center. Services – either in-person or via telemedicine – include talk therapy and pharmacogenomics.

Ola Properties (1,500 square feet) is a full-service real estate brokerage and property management brokerage in Kalaeloa Professional Center that focuses on West Oahu properties and residents.

Universal Choice (1,500 square feet) provides businesses with a “virtual assistant” that can assist with outsourced services from human resources, general administration, market research and more from its new Kalaeloa Professional Center office.

Hunt has also welcomed new tenants to other parts of Kalaeloa. Five Star Transportation has moved into the former K1 Speed location – the building that once housed the Naval Air Station Barbers Point furniture store in 65,800 square feet of space – to operate a state-of-the-art fulfillment facility. The company is a Hawaii leader in trucking, logistics, distribution, and fulfillment.

Corvid Academy (3,500 square feet) has opened its Kalaeloa location as a highly individualized college preparatory school for students in grades three through 12. Its juniors and seniors are offered a dual education program for college credit, allowing them to graduate with both a high school diploma and a two-year post-secondary degree. It also provides tutoring services to keiki who do not attend the academy full-time. Corvid Academy is located next to Five Star.

Public charter school DreamHouse Ewa Beach expanded to a newly repurposed 10,423 square feet state of the art academic facility for the 2020-2021 academic year. Located on Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue adjacent to Barbers Point Elementary School and Wakea Garden Apartments, DreamHouse’s new campus provides for future growth in student numbers as it hopes to add one grade each academic year until eventually offering education to grades six through 12.

As announced in April, Hunt and the Navy renewed a long-term lease to ensure that the NEX Touch ‘N Go in Kalaeloa will serve active duty and retired members of the military community for the long-term. The new long-term lease also includes the 9,100square-foot full-service gas station and mini-mart on Saratoga Avenue, the NEX Barber Shop, and Subway. The Navy plans a refresh of the property’s internal and external elements to provide an updated, safe, and welcoming experience for all.

Hunt’s Kalaeloa commercial portfolio consists of four million square feet of gross leasable area. The diverse holdings include a mix of office, retail, and industrial properties, including Kalaeloa Professional Center.

Hunt is still in the early stages of developing its 550 acres in Kalaeloa into a thriving, multifaceted community. The company has invested tens of millions of dollars to reinvigorate the area, attracting over 70 companies into the area including Barbers Point Bowling, Coral Crater Adventure Park, the FBI regional headquarters, and Hawaii State Federal Credit Union and Swinerton to name a few.