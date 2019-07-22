Hunt Companies, Inc. Hire Paul Kay as Executive Vice President

Hunt Companies, Inc. is pleased to announce that Paul Kay has joined Hunt’s Hawaii Development Region as Executive Vice President for Development and Planning.

Mr. Kay’s experience spans more than 33 years across all aspects of master-planned community and infill development, both in the urban and suburban environments.

At Hunt, Mr. Kay’s responsibilities will include the development and asset management of over 530 acres at Kalaeloa, the former Barbers Point Naval Air Station.

Prior to joining Hunt, Mr. Kay was the Director Real Estate Planning & Development for Kamehameha Schools. Before that, he held leadership positions with Stanford Carr Development, LLC, WB Kukio Resort LLC, RiverLakes Ranch, and Castle & Cooke.

A native of Hawaii, Mr. Kay earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Real Estate and Marketing at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.