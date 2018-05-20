‘Ilima At Leihano Hosts Kupuna Wellness Fair In The Heart Of Kapolei

KAPOLEI, HI – ‘Ilima at Leihano senior living community will host its second annual Kupuna Wellness Fair on Saturday, June 2. The free event is open to the public and will celebrate seniors and all aspects of their health, lifestyles, food and fun from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

In addition to booths, food, raffles and activities from a range of local vendors, as well as helpful information on various topics of interest for seniors and their families from leading organizations, the event will showcase live entertainment including a performance from Marlene Sai at noon.

The Kupuna Wellness Fair will be held on the spacious grounds of ‘Ilima at Leihano at 739 Leihano Street in Kapolei.

