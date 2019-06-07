`Ilima At Leihano Hosts Third Annual Kupuna Wellness Fair

Free Public Event Offers Array of Vendor Booths, Entertainment, Activities, Crafts, a Fresh Cooking Demonstration and Family Fun on Saturday, July 20

‘Ilima at Leihano senior living community celebrates all aspects of wellbeing for kupuna in a fun gathering for the whole `ohana, with its third annual Kupuna Wellness Fair on Saturday, July 20, 2019–featuring food, crafts, activities, live entertainment and Hawaii’s own, Frank De Lima!

Frank De Lima

The free event is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., held on the spacious grounds of the `Ilima at Leihano community located at 739 Leihano Street in the heart of Kapolei. Complementary valet parking will be available for fair attendees, and the first 150 guests will also get a complimentary tote bag.

Hawaii’s leading vendors will be on-site to provide helpful tips, gift ideas and goodies for all to enjoy. Guests are welcome to enjoy a light morning stretch activity to begin the festivities, followed by a fresh and fun cooking demonstration with raffles for great prizes hosted throughout the day. Frank De Lima will delight with his sparkling comedy at 11:00 a.m. For more information, please visit www.ilimaatleihano.com or call (808) 674-8022.