Ilima at Leihano Names Mark Tsuda as Executive Director

KAPOLEI, O‘AHU (October 31, 2016) – ‘Ilima at Leihano, Hawai‘i’s newest senior living community, has named Mark Tsuda as executive director. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations for the $35 million community, which opened earlier this year in Kapolei.

With more than 25 years of experience directing teams in the hotel, luxury resort spa, garment manufacturing and retail industries, Tsuda most recently served as CEO for Jams World. Prior to that, he served as vice president – spa operations for Blackstone Real Estate Advisors and regional vice president – the Pacific for Steiner Leisure. His experience includes work on the U.S. Mainland, in Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, Japan, Fiji, French Polynesia and the Caribbean.

“I am so pleased to be able to bring my background in development, sales and operations for the hotel and resort spa industry to this new position at ‘Ilima at Leihano,” said Tsuda. “Hospitality is an important component of the senior living industry, which translates to outstanding and personalized service to our residents.”

Active in the community, Tsuda serves on the board of directors for the Hawaii Strategic Development Corporation of the State of Hawaii. He is a former executive board of governors member for the Hawaii Employers Council and a former executive board of directors member for the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

Tsuda earned his bachelor’s degree in travel industry management from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.