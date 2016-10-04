‘Ilima at Leihano Opens in Kapolei

KAPOLEI, O‘AHU (September 26, 2016) – Hawai‘i’s newest senior living community and the only one of its kind in West O‘ahu has opened its doors in Kapolei. ‘Ilima at Lehano offers independent living, assisted living and memory care support for seniors on a monthly rental basis.

Located on 3.8 acres within the Leihano campus, the three-story ‘Ilima at Leihano features 84 gracious residences, including 16 memory care apartments that follow a unique household model and are located in their own secure area with a large outdoor garden. Residences range from 410 to 995 square feet, and are available in studios; one-bedroom, one-bath; and two-bedroom, one-bath residences with private lanais. The spacious apartments are also pet-friendly.

“As the only senior living community of its kind in West O’ahu, ‘Ilima at Leihano fosters independence and a feeling of ‘ohana that provides a sense of community and peace of mind, so that residents can truly enjoy their next journey in life,” said Executive Director Mark Tsuda. “It’s also a vibrant community where residents can be as active as they want to be.”

Among the community’s special features are a caring and compassionate staff, resort quality food, fitness center, full-service salon, swimming pool and café lounge. Residents also enjoy the Art of Living Well, an innovative program that embraces the six dimensions of wellness: physical, spiritual, intellectual, social, emotional and vocational. For example, residents can engage in activities such as ukulele lessons, art classes, educational speakers, on-site games and off-site excursions for shopping and sightseeing.

Within walking distance of numerous shopping centers, the Kapolei Library, Kapolei Regional Park and other supportive services, ‘Ilima at Leihano is connected to the surrounding neighborhood via walking paths. Residents are provided with transportation to the many surrounding shopping centers, including the new Ka Makana Ali‘i regional shopping mall as well as for social outings to Ko Olina and regular trips to downtown Honolulu.The 40-acre Leihano mixed use campus located in the center of Kapolei is also home to a new C. S. Wo furniture gallery, an Embassy Suites hotel opening in Summer 2017 as well as a future First Hawaiian Bank, National Kidney Foundation, Senator Daniel K. Akaka Community Center, Queen Liliuokalani Center and the St. Jude parish, part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu.

‘Ilima at Leihano is part of the Kisco Senior Living ‘ohana, which has 25 years of experience creating community, pursuing passions and fostering friendships within 22 senior communities across seven states.